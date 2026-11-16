Maha-Metro likely to execute Ramwadi-Wagholi double-decker stretch as single agency

PUNE: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is likely to execute the proposed double-decker infrastructure on the Ramwadi-Wagholi corridor as a single agency, officials said.

Pune, India -August 01, 2023 :Pune Metro passenger service on Phugewadi to Civil Courts route was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is expecting many commuters to travel on these routes every day. Photo taken on Pimpri to Civil Courts route in Pune, India, on Tuesday,August 01, 2023.(HT PHOTO)

The proposal is aimed at avoiding duplication of work and coordination issues between the agencies executing the Pune Metro extension and the Pune-Shirur elevated corridor. Under the proposed arrangement, Maha-Metro would construct the integrated structure up to Vitthalwadi in Wagholi, while Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) would bear the cost of the road-flyover component.

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“Instead of two agencies executing separate structures, it would be better if Maha-Metro undertakes the entire double-decker stretch. MSIDC can reimburse Maha-Metro for its share of the work,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The proposed structure will extend from Ramwadi to Kharadi Chowk and onwards to Wagholi, with the metro corridor on the upper deck and the road flyover below. It is intended to integrate the planned Ramwadi-Wagholi metro extension with the Pune-Shirur elevated corridor.

The project involves three agencies — Maha-Metro, MSIDC and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). While Maha-Metro is developing the elevated metro extension from Ramwadi to Wagholi, MSIDC has floated a tender for the Pune-Shirur elevated corridor. The agencies are also examining the points where the two projects intersect.

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{{^usCountry}} Atul Gadgil, director (works) at Maha-Metro, said, “Discussions were underway to finalise the execution arrangement and rates for the integrated structure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atul Gadgil, director (works) at Maha-Metro, said, “Discussions were underway to finalise the execution arrangement and rates for the integrated structure.” {{/usCountry}}

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Brijesh Dixit, managing director, MSIDC, said, “Preparatory work for the Pune-Shirur elevated corridor, including land acquisition and utility shifting, was progressing.”

“The execution model is yet to be finalised. The agencies have the flexibility to decide whether a single agency or separate agencies will execute the two levels of the structure,” Dixit said.