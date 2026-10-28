Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has approved a ₹230 crore proposal for the comprehensive development of Phulewada, the erstwhile residence of social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Pune, ahead of his 200th birth anniversary.

Maharashtra govt approves ₹230 crore plan to develop Mahatma Phule's Pune residence

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The development will include beautification of the premises and acquisition of additional land, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

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The decision was taken at a special meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Other Backward Classes , chaired by Bawankule, according to an official release.

The work on a memorial at Bhidewada in Pune, where Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls, will be completed within three weeks.

It was also decided that welfare measures implemented by 11 key departments, including revenue, water supply and forests, as well as departments dealing with drought relief, would be undertaken in the name of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Separate government resolutions will be issued in this regard, Bawankule said.

The government will establish OBC hostels with a capacity of 500 students each in all 36 districts of Maharashtra. The revenue department will provide land for these hostels at a nominal rate of Re 1. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation has prepared the designs.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also decided to separate the budget for Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes from the OBC budget to ensure that development funds reach these communities directly, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also decided to separate the budget for Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes from the OBC budget to ensure that development funds reach these communities directly, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

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A provision for a separate budget head will be sought from the finance department during the legislature session in December, it added.

An independent committee will be formed to conduct a socio-economic survey of VJNT communities, on the lines of the Shinde Committee constituted for the Maratha community, and suggest measures to bring them into the mainstream of development.

Steps will be taken to fill the backlog of 27 per cent vacant posts reserved for OBCs across government departments, the release said, adding that the scope of Mahajyoti, an institution working for OBC welfare, will be expanded on the lines of SARTHI.

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The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute is an autonomous institute of the Maharashtra government established to promote social, educational, and economic development for the Maratha, Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, and OBC communities.

The meeting decided to review the proposed rates for OBC hostel construction. Plans and cost estimates submitted by three reputed architects will be examined at the next meeting before final approval.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.