Man arrested for murder of construction labourer in Ambegaon  

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police apprehended a man from West Bengal in connection with the murder of a construction labourer in the Ambegaon Pathar area. The accused has been identified as Biran Subal Kakar alias Karmakar (30), who was arrested in Howrah on February 12. Due to the decomposition of the dead body, authorities could not ascertain the identity of the deceased. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On February 10, police found an unidentified dead body on the first floor of an under-construction building in Ambegaon Pathar. Due to the decomposition of the dead body, authorities could not ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Police recovered a mobile phone with blood stains from the crime scene. After the technical analysis, police identified the deceased as Nayan Gorakh Prasad (45) from Bihar. After the technical analysis, it was found that the deceased received a call on his phone from Karmakar. When police initiated a search for Karmakar, they found he was missing after the incident.

After gathering information from sources, Karmakar was located in Bengal. Accordingly, a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police was deployed to identify and arrest the accused.