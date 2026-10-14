Man booked for throwing pet dog from fourth floor

Pune city police have booked a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly throwing his pet Pomeranian from the fourth floor of a building onto a tin roof, leaving the dog with fractures to its leg and spine, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Laxman Pardeshi of Ravivar Peth. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place around 8 pm on October 9 in Ravivar Peth. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Laxman Pardeshi of Ravivar Peth.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The case was registered following a complaint by a social worker who provides treatment to sick and injured animals.

According to the complaint, a man identified as Yash Shejwal brought the injured dog to the foundation for first aid around 8.45 pm on October 9. When asked about the animal’s injuries, Shejwal allegedly said that Pardeshi, the dog’s owner and his neighbour, had thrown it from the fourth floor onto a tin roof.

The dog was taken to a hospital for further treatment, where doctors found fractures in its leg and spinal vertebrae, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleged that Pardeshi frequently consumed alcohol and physically abused the dog by beating it with his hands and a belt and banging it against walls. Some people had also allegedly witnessed him throwing the animal from the fourth floor, according to the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleged that Pardeshi frequently consumed alcohol and physically abused the dog by beating it with his hands and a belt and banging it against walls. Some people had also allegedly witnessed him throwing the animal from the fourth floor, according to the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

Read More