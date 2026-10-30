Man found dead inside parked car in Pune, police launch probe

The body of an unidentified man was found inside a parked car in Pune's Swargate Area on Friday. The body was discovered after people from a temple nearby called the police regarding the parked car.

Police also stated it remains unclear if the car was driven by someone else and left in the Swargate Area or if the driver was alone. (HT Photo)

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Speaking to news agency ANI, Police Inspector Yashwant Nikam, the man is suspected to be around the age of 25 to 30 years and was a resident of Loni Kalbhor based on the preliminary information.

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"A dead body was found in a car. A forensic team has been called in, and the investigation is currently underway... It is unclear how long car had been there. However, people from the nearby temple informed the control room, and the investigation has been ongoing since then" the inspector told ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspector added that after the forensic team completes its assessment, officials would be able to ascertain the nature of the death, after which the body will be sent for an autopsy for further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspector added that after the forensic team completes its assessment, officials would be able to ascertain the nature of the death, after which the body will be sent for an autopsy for further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also stated it remains unclear if the car was driven by someone else and left in the Swargate Area or if the driver was alone.