A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder his friend by slashing his throat with a sharp weapon following a dispute involving a woman in Bhosari in January 2021.

The incident occurred around 6.45 pm on January 1, 2021, on Telco Road near the Maharashtra State Electricity Board office in MIDC Bhosari. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Additional Sessions Judge Kavita D Shirbhate, presiding over the Pimpri court, convicted Kiran Shivaji Thorat under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 13. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000, directing that the amount, if recovered, be paid to the injured man as compensation after the appeal period expires.

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The incident occurred around 6.45 pm on January 1, 2021, on Telco Road near the Maharashtra State Electricity Board office in MIDC Bhosari. According to the prosecution, Thorat attacked Abhishek Madhukar Kamble with a sharp weapon while they were travelling on a motorcycle.

Kamble sustained a deep wound across the front of his neck and was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. An ENT surgeon testified that the 13 cm-long wound extended into deeper tissues and could have proved fatal without timely treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution said the attack followed a dispute involving Priya, a common friend through whom the two men had become acquainted. Kamble told the court that Thorat asked him to stop the motorcycle before grabbing his head and slashing his neck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution said the attack followed a dispute involving Priya, a common friend through whom the two men had become acquainted. Kamble told the court that Thorat asked him to stop the motorcycle before grabbing his head and slashing his neck. {{/usCountry}}

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The court considered Kamble’s testimony, medical evidence, witness accounts and the recovery of a knife allegedly at Thorat’s instance. A chemical analysis report also recorded blood of group B on Thorat’s shirt, although his blood group was A.

Rejecting the defence’s arguments about inconsistencies and alternative explanations for the injury, the court held that the prosecution had proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

Thorat’s lawyer sought leniency, citing his family circumstances, but the court imposed the 10-year sentence. He was also granted set-off for the period already spent in custody. Advocate PS Agarwal appeared as assistant public prosecutor in the case.

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