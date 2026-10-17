Man gets bail in developer’s murder after six years in custody

PUNE: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rakesh Ramesh Burate, accused in the 2020 murder of Pune-based developer Rajesh Haridas Kanabar, citing his prolonged incarceration and parity with co-accused who have already been released on bail.

Mumbai, India - September 03, 2021: Bombay High Court at Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 03, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

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Justice Milind N Jadhav allowed Burate’s bail application on October 13, noting that he had spent more than six years in custody while only two of the 20 prosecution witnesses had been examined.

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Burate, accused number 8 in the case, was arrested in connection with the murder registered at Bund Garden Police Station. He faces charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The court noted that accused numbers 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7 had already been granted bail, while Burate and accused number 4, who allegedly shot Kanabar, remained in custody.

According to the prosecution, Burate allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the spot where the murder was to be carried out and shared information with the other accused. Kanabar was shot dead in broad daylight near the Pune District Collector’s office on October 5, 2020. Investigators alleged that the murder was part of a conspiracy to execute a contract killing.

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{{^usCountry}} Burate’s advocate, Harshwardhan M Pawar, sought bail citing prolonged custody, parity and his client’s alleged role. Advocate Ashish Agarkar, appearing for the complainant, opposed the plea, arguing that the remaining witnesses were yet to be examined and that MCOCA offences warranted continued custody. Additional public prosecutor Yogesh Nakhawa supported the opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Burate’s advocate, Harshwardhan M Pawar, sought bail citing prolonged custody, parity and his client’s alleged role. Advocate Ashish Agarkar, appearing for the complainant, opposed the plea, arguing that the remaining witnesses were yet to be examined and that MCOCA offences warranted continued custody. Additional public prosecutor Yogesh Nakhawa supported the opposition. {{/usCountry}}

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Rejecting the objections, the court ordered Burate’s release on a personal recognisance bond of ₹25,000, with one or two sureties of the same amount.

He must report to the investigating officer on the first Monday of every month, attend trial hearings, refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, and obtain prior permission before leaving Maharashtra. Any breach could lead to cancellation of bail.