Man hacked to death over old rivalry in Kothrud; two arrested

PUNE: A 27-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants over an old rivalry in the Sutardara area of Kothrud on Saturday night. Police have arrested two suspects and launched a search for other accused.

27-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by group of assailants over old rivalry in Sutardara area of Kothrud on Saturday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The deceased has been identified as Prakash Yewale, alias Lalya, of Sutardara.

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According to the police, Yewale was travelling on a motorcycle with two others when the accused on bikes intercepted them. The group allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons and wooden sticks, repeatedly striking his head and back. He was rushed to a private hospital by residents but was declared dead before treatment.

Police said the attack stemmed from an argument over a Ganesh mandal-related issue. The deceased and the accused had reportedly quarrelled earlier in the day.

“Both the accused and the deceased are history-sheeters and have multiple criminal cases registered against them,” said Sujata Tanwade, assistant commissioner of police (Kothrud division).

Police have arrested Vicky More and Aniket Malpote in connection with the murder. Akshay Sathe is also named as an accused in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} According to investigators, the assailants allegedly used weapons carried by one of the motorcycle riders to attack Yewale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to investigators, the assailants allegedly used weapons carried by one of the motorcycle riders to attack Yewale. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhijit Ghare, 22, of Shravan Dhara Society in Kothrud, lodged a complaint in the case. Based on his complaint, the Kothrud police registered a murder case against the accused.