Man held for killing colleague over financial dispute

Pune police arrested a 30-year-old suspect for allegedly murdering a man and later dumping his body in a cardboard box in Hadapsar. The deceased has been identified as Imran Patel (24) Undri Chowk, Kondhwa. The incident was reported between 6 pm on Thursday to 2 am on Friday. The body was recovered from Visarjan Ghat in Hingane Mala Hadapsar. On Sunday at around 11:30 am Police arrested Mohammad Nizamuddin (30) from Undri Chowk. The incident was reported between 6 pm on Thursday to 2 am on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said, both the accused and deceased were working in a private company to install water filters. Police investigation revealed that there were disputes between the two over financial issues. Prima facie, police suspect the crime could have occurred from that.

A police officer said, “Deceased Patel had borrowed ₹1 lakh from the accused for personal reasons. But as the accused demanded his money back, the deceased refused to do so.’’

During technical analysis, police confirmed the involvement of Mohammad Nizamuddin in this case and arrested the accused on Sunday. A case was filed at Hadapsar police station on Saturday against the accused under BNS sections 103(1) and 238.