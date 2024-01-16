close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Man held for killing wife, misleading police

Man held for killing wife, misleading police

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Lalita Amol Singh Jadhav (38) and her arrested husband is named Amol Singh Murali Jadhav (26)

The Lonikand police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder of his wife, who had initially been reported missing by the same individual. The man’s attempt to mislead authorities by filing a missing person case has resulted in the police filing a murder case against him.

Lonikand Police Station has filed a case under Sections 302, 201 and 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Lalita Amol Singh Jadhav (38) and her arrested husband is named Amol Singh Murali Jadhav (26). Police investigation revealed that the couple married under family pressure and the accused was pressuring his wife for a divorce, which the latter was unwilling to agree.

Initial probe reveals that the accused allegedly pushed his wife into a gorge during a trip to Mandhar Devi in Satara on October 28 last year.

Lonikand Police Station has filed a case under Sections 302, 201 and 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

