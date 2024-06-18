 Man killed after biker skids, luxury car runs over him - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man killed after biker skids, luxury car runs over him

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2024 05:18 AM IST

41-year-old Kedar Mohan Chavan died after a Mercedes ran over him at Golf Course Chowk. The driver, Nandu Dhavale, has been detained by police.

A 41-year-old man died after he came under the wheels of a Mercedes at Golf Course Chowk at Yerawada at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, police officials said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the car under Sections 279, 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections. (VIDEO GRAB)
A case has been registered against the driver of the car under Sections 279, 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections. (VIDEO GRAB)

The deceased has been identified as Kedar Mohan Chavan associated with a logistics firm.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the police, Chavan was on his way from Swargate to Yerawada to drop a parcel when the bike skidded and the luxury car following the two-wheeler ran over him despite the driver applying brakes. Mercedes driver Nandu Dhavale was detained by the Yerawada police.

Chavan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The CCTV camera footage of the accident shows that the motorcycle was not hit by the car (before it ran over him). We are checking how the bike skidded,” an officer said, adding that the luxury car belongs to Dr Satish Ravetkar, 72, from Prabhat Road who was returning home after playing golf when the accident took place.

A case has been registered against the driver of the car under Sections 279, 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Man killed after biker skids, luxury car runs over him
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On