Man killed after biker skids, luxury car runs over him

A 41-year-old man died after he came under the wheels of a Mercedes at Golf Course Chowk at Yerawada at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, police officials said. A case has been registered against the driver of the car under Sections 279, 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections. (VIDEO GRAB)

The deceased has been identified as Kedar Mohan Chavan associated with a logistics firm.

According to the police, Chavan was on his way from Swargate to Yerawada to drop a parcel when the bike skidded and the luxury car following the two-wheeler ran over him despite the driver applying brakes. Mercedes driver Nandu Dhavale was detained by the Yerawada police.

Chavan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The CCTV camera footage of the accident shows that the motorcycle was not hit by the car (before it ran over him). We are checking how the bike skidded,” an officer said, adding that the luxury car belongs to Dr Satish Ravetkar, 72, from Prabhat Road who was returning home after playing golf when the accident took place.

