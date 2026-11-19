Pune: A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered by two men over an old dispute involving the alleged molestation of one of the accused’s mother in Sonwadi village of Daund taluka on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Man killed over alleged molestation dispute; two held

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The accused, identified as Dinesh Vijay Pawar, 20, and Rupesh Mithun Rathod, 18, both residents of Sonwadi, have been arrested. The victim, Arun Anil Pawar, also lived in the village.

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Sub-divisional police officer (Daund) Bapurao Dadas said the accused allegedly held a grudge against Pawar for allegedly molesting the mother of one of them around two to two-and-a-half months ago.

“The accused allegedly cornered Pawar on the road between Cordline and Pawar Palace around 12.30am on November 17 and attacked his face and head with a sharp weapon, killing him,” Dadas said.

According to Daund police, the two accused allegedly acted together and attacked Pawar when he was alone on the road.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s relative, Sunil Anil Pawar, 33, a farmer from Sonwadi, Daund police registered a murder case against the accused under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-Inspector AM Bidri is investigating the case.

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