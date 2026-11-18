PUNE: The Baner police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and cheating members of an upscale housing society in Pune of around ₹35 lakh. The accused allegedly promised to sell unsold flats at attractive prices and misappropriated the society’s funds, police said on Tuesday.

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The accused, identified as Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni, is a resident of Inclusive Cooperative Housing Society near Balewadi High Street. The alleged fraud took place between January and November 15, 2026.

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According to the police, claiming to be working as a bureaucrat with the central government, Kulkarni allegedly gained the residents’ confidence and offered to sell unsold flats in the society through a lottery system at attractive prices. Several residents reportedly agreed to the proposal and transferred money to him.

Investigations revealed that Kulkarni allegedly misused his position as the society’s chairman and forged the signatures of members to carry out financial transactions.

Police found that the society had fixed deposits worth around ₹37 lakh. The accused allegedly obtained a loan of ₹10 lakh against these deposits without authorisation. He also allegedly prematurely encashed the society’s fixed deposits and transferred money to his personal account through online transactions. The total loss to society members has been estimated at around ₹35 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Baner police registered a case and arrested Kulkarni on Monday under Sections 204, 314, 316(2), 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baner police registered a case and arrested Kulkarni on Monday under Sections 204, 314, 316(2), 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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