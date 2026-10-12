MCOCA invoked against ‘godman’ Manohar Bhosale

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against self-styled godman Manohar alias Mama Bhosale, Dattakala Education Society chairman Ramdas Zol and their associates in a case involving alleged financial fraud through occult rituals, Solapur Rural Police said on Sunday.

Police arrested Bhosale and his associate Vishal alias Nathbaba Waghmare on April 25, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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According to police, the alleged gang targeted people, particularly economically vulnerable devotees, by promising results through occult rituals and collecting money from them. The 24 accused allegedly played different roles in collecting, transferring and handling the funds.

Police arrested Bhosale and his associate Vishal alias Nathbaba Waghmare on April 25, 2026. Narendra Sangle, a resident of Velu in Shrigonda taluka of Ahilyanagar district, was also arrested for his alleged role in the financial transactions.

Police alleged that some members collected cash from devotees as offerings, while others accepted online payments and routed the funds, presenting them as legitimate receipts from religious activities. The accused allegedly continued their activities after securing bail in earlier cases and used the proceeds to purchase immovable properties.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation also brought Ramdas Zol and Maya Zol, associated with the Dattakala Education Society at Swami Chincholi in Daund taluka of Pune district, under scrutiny. According to police, employees of the educational institution allegedly helped receive money collected from victims and route it through the institution before transferring it to Bhosale, giving the transactions an appearance of legitimacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation also brought Ramdas Zol and Maya Zol, associated with the Dattakala Education Society at Swami Chincholi in Daund taluka of Pune district, under scrutiny. According to police, employees of the educational institution allegedly helped receive money collected from victims and route it through the institution before transferring it to Bhosale, giving the transactions an appearance of legitimacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Solapur Rural Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said, “The alleged activities had created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among people in Solapur rural, Pune district and surrounding areas. Action had previously been taken against members of the group under existing laws, but criminal activities continued.”

Kulkarni submitted a proposal seeking the invocation of MCOCA against the accused to Ranjan Kumar Sharma, special inspector general of police, Kolhapur range. The proposal was approved, following which the Act’s provisions were invoked against the accused.

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Further investigation is being conducted by Anjana Krishna, assistant superintendent of police, Karmala subdivision.

The case was registered at Kurundwadi police station under Sections 318(2), 318(4), 111(2)(b), 111(3), 111(4), 111(6), 111(7), 3(5) and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3(2) and 3(3) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.