Right turns will be prohibited at Katraj Dairy Chowk, starting Thursday, due to new traffic diversions implemented by the police for the Swargate-Katraj underground metro works.

While motorists coming from Sarhad Chowk towards Katraj Chowk will have to turn left towards Swargate at Katraj Dairy Chowk and take a U-turn 100 metres ahead to reach their destination. (HT FILE)

Those travelling towards Sarhad Chowk will have to take a U-turn 250 metres after the Katraj Dairy Chowk. While motorists coming from Sarhad Chowk towards Katraj Chowk will have to turn left towards Swargate at Katraj Dairy Chowk and take a U-turn 100 metres ahead to reach their destination.

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The aim is to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic movement around Katraj main Chowk, where heavy vehicles have already been diverted due to the metro work.

Also, motorists heading towards Balajinagar from Swargate will have to take a U-turn 250 metres before Katraj Dairy Chowk.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare said, “The changes will remain in force until further orders.”