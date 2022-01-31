Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Min temp crosses 10 deg C in Pune on Monday

Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:19 PM IST
PUNE After six days, the minimum temperature in Pune rose to cross 10 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. The minimum temperature at Shivajinagar, which covers a major portion of Pune city, was recorded at 10.3 degrees Celsius, while for Lohegaon and Pashan the minimum temperature was 13.6 and 12.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature, however, crossed 30 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Monday. Shivajinagar, Lohegaon and Pashan observatories recorded 32.8 deg C, 33.1 deg C and 30.1 deg C, respectively.

According to IMD, northerly winds have been penetrating parts of Maharashtra for the past week and this is likely to continue, met officials said.

The northerly wind pattern is taking a turn towards the east as a result of an anticyclonic circulation at the lower atmospheric level. A cumulative effect of these condition would result in the minimum temperatures increasing gradually in the days to come. The weather is likely to remain dry till the end of January. The city’s minimum temperature is forecast to hover between 10-12 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature iis forecast to be around 28-29 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

