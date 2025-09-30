Edit Profile
    Minor detained by police for attacking 42-year-old man in Kothrud

    According to police, two minors entered the victim’s house and tried to rob him. When he resisted, the duo attacked him with an iron weapon on his head, leaving him seriously injured.

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:24 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    PUNE: A minor has been detained by Alankar police for attacking a 42-year-old man with a sharp iron weapon during a robbery, leaving the resident of Rahul Nagar society in Kothrud gravely injured. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 3:45am. Police said the victim resisted the robbery, prompting the two robbers to assault him.

    According to police, two minors entered the victim’s house and tried to rob him. When he resisted, the duo attacked him with an iron weapon on his head.

    The suspects managed to take gold ornaments (1.5 tola), including earnings,pendant, thushi and tode, together worth 70,000, before fleeing. Meanwhile police was informed and they admitted the injured man in a hospital.

    Sunita Rokade, senior police inspector at Alankar police station, said, “Two minors were involved in this case. One has been detained and search for the other is going on. We have seized weapons and all stolen items from the juvenile.”

    Police also seized weapons like katawani, a screwdriver used in this case by the minors. A case has been filed at Alankar Police Station under sections 305(1), 331(4), 331(7), 331(8), 127(2) and 3(5) of the BNS.

