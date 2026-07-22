Pune: A 17-year-old boy, described by police as a habitual offender, was killed after being attacked with sickles by a group of seven to eight persons in Katraj late on Monday night. Four juveniles have been detained, while a search is underway for the remaining accused, police said. Minor killed in sickle attack by group in Katraj; four detained

The attack took place around 10 pm on the road outside Katraj Katta Hotel near Katraj Lake.

According to police, the victim and a friend had gone to collect a repaired mobile phone when the accused allegedly intercepted them. As the teenager tried to flee, they chased him and repeatedly assaulted him with sharp weapons and iron rods, inflicting severe injuries to his head, face, hands and other parts of his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Mansingh Patil, senior police inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, said, “Murder is the outcome of the previous enmity between them. We have formed our teams and, as of now, detained four. Search of the other accused is going on.”

Police said the deceased and the accused are all juveniles with previous criminal cases registered against them. Investigators believe the murder stemmed from an earlier dispute between the two groups. The victim’s parents alleged that the accused had previously threatened to kill their son, and police are verifying the claim.

On Tuesday, three of the detained accused were tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle and paraded in public. During the procession, police announced over a loudspeaker that residents had no reason to fear the accused. Family members of the victim gathered at the scene, mourning the teenager’s death and demanding strict action against those responsible.

Based on a complaint filed by Ganesh Chavan, a friend of the victim, Bharti Vidyapeeth police registered a case against seven accused under Sections 103, 61, 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191, 191(2) and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 4(25) of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Senior police officers visited the crime scene, and further investigation is underway.