Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra on time despite delayed Kerala onset

The southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra on Saturday, June 6, arriving on schedule despite its delayed onset in Kerala, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The development also signals the monsoon’s expected arrival in Pune around June 8, as per forecasts. The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, three days after its normal onset date of June 1 and nearly a week later than the IMD’s earlier forecast of around May 26. (Representative photo)

The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, three days after its normal onset date of June 1 and nearly a week later than the IMD’s earlier forecast of around May 26. It then advanced rapidly, covering large parts of the west coast up to Goa by June 5 before moving into Maharashtra a day later.

According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through Devgad in Maharashtra, Koppal in Karnataka, Anantapuramu in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

In its latest update, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced into additional parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, the entire Goa region, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, most of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal, as well as further areas of the west-central, northeast and northwest Bay of Bengal. It has also extended into parts of Mizoram and Manipur.

The weather department has forecast favourable conditions for further advancement over the next two to three days. The monsoon is expected to cover more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, along with parts of Telangana, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and additional regions over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and northeastern India.

The timely arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring widespread rainfall across Maharashtra and boost the upcoming agricultural season.

Weather experts said the monsoon, after entering Maharashtra on Saturday, is likely to reach Pune within the next 48 hours and Mumbai by June 10.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather Forecasting Division, said the system entered the state from the south and is expected to advance quickly across Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra.

“The monsoon entered Maharashtra from the south. The current is expected to move swiftly across Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. The onset over Pune is likely by June 8, while Mumbai may witness monsoon arrival by June 10,” Kashyapi said.

He added that the India Meteorological Department’s Extended Range Forecast (ERF) indicates normal to above-normal rainfall across most parts of Maharashtra, except Vidarbha, during June 12–18. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify further between June 19 and 25, with several regions likely to receive excessive rainfall.

The advancing monsoon is expected to bring widespread rainfall across Pune district, offering relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions.​