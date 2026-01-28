More arrests in MD drug seizure case

The Pune Rural Police arrested five individuals in connection with a Shirur MD drug case, in which authorities recovered a total of 10.7 kg of MD drugs, along with two motorcycles and a four-wheeler, officials said on Tuesday. Earlier, a police havaldar attached to the local Crime Branch’s muddemal room in Ahilyanagar has been arrested for allegedly misusing his position to sell seized drugs kept as evidence in NDPS cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case came to light on January 18, when police, acting on intelligence inputs, apprehended Shadab Sheikh, who runs a local garage, for selling MD drugs.

Officers seized 1.52 kg of the narcotic from his possession. Following his arrest, investigations led to the detention of Dyandev alias Mauli Shinde, 37, and Rushikesh Chittar, 35, both from Parner, and Mahesh Gaikwad, 27, from Shrigonda. Police recovered the remaining 9.655 kg of drugs from them.

A shocking revelation during the probe was the involvement of Shyamsundar Vishwanath Gujar, 39, a police havaldar responsible for guarding and managing the muddemal room in Ahilyanagar. Authorities allege that Gujar had been removing seized drugs from the evidence storage and providing them to the other accused for sale.

Police said the seized drugs were subsequently sold in the illegal market for financial gain. Investigators are now working to determine how long the illicit activity had been going on and whether others were involved in the racket.