MPSC exam probe: Deadline for filing affidavits extended to Nov 23

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Examination Inquiry Commission has extended the deadline to November 23 for submitting affidavits regarding alleged irregularities in nine examinations conducted by the commission. The earlier deadline was November 16.

Individuals, candidates and students having information about alleged irregularities, including question paper leaks and answer key leaks, have been invited to submit their statements in the prescribed affidavit format in either Marathi or English. (HT FILE PHOTO)

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Individuals, candidates and students having information about alleged irregularities, including question paper leaks and answer key leaks, have been invited to submit their statements in the prescribed affidavit format in either Marathi or English.

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Applicants must attach a copy of a valid identity proof along with self-attested copies of supporting documents. They are required to email copies of the affidavit, statement and supporting documents to complaints.inquirycomm@mpsc.maharashtra.gov.in.

“In view of the Diwali holidays, the commission has extended the deadline for submitting affidavits from November 16 to November 23. No submissions will be accepted after November 23,” said Tukaram Mundhe, member-secretary of the inquiry commission, said on Saturday. For assistance, applicants can contact the commission at 022-20867677.