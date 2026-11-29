The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has extended the application deadline for the Maharashtra Group-C services examination 2026 by two days, giving candidates more time to apply after clarifying equivalent educational qualifications.

The deadline for payment of examination fees has been extended to 11.59 pm on November 30. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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According to a notification issued by the commission, candidates can now submit their online applications until 11.59 pm on November 29, while the deadline for payment of examination fees has been extended to 11.59 pm on November 30.

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The commission had initially issued the examination advertisement on June 25, 2026; however, following a communication from the state government’s Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department dated November 27, the commission issued another corrigendum clarifying the equivalent educational qualifications accepted for the examination.

Explaining the reason for the extension, the commission stated in its notification, “To ensure that eligible candidates do not remain deprived of the opportunity to apply for the said examination, the deadline for submitting applications is being extended as follows.”

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