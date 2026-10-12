MPSC stir tests government’s response and students’ resolve

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) agitation in Pune presents an unusual situation for the state government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met a delegation of aspirants even before the protest gathered momentum and agreed to several of their demands. The government followed this up by removing the commission’s secretary and announcing a judicial inquiry. Yet, 11 days later, students are still on the streets, and the government is preparing to open another round of talks.

The first round of talks on September 30 appeared to offer a way out. (HT)

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The sequence raises a question about how the two sides have approached the dispute. The government has responded with announcements and administrative action, while the protesters have continued to press for a change that those measures have not delivered: the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

The first round of talks on September 30 appeared to offer a way out. The chief minister announced a judicial inquiry into the functioning of the commission’s former and current chairpersons and members, promised the transfer of its secretary, and gave assurances on recruitment and examination procedures. The students temporarily suspended their planned agitation.

The government subsequently acted on the secretary’s removal. Mahendra Harpalkar was relieved of the post in early October. But the chairman’s resignation remained unresolved. The state government has maintained that it cannot directly remove the head of a constitutional commission, whose removal is governed by a separate constitutional process.

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{{^usCountry}} For the government, these steps amounted to a response to the concerns raised by aspirants. For the students who returned to the streets, they did not go far enough. That difference in how the two sides viewed the outcome of the meeting has shaped the agitation since. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the government, these steps amounted to a response to the concerns raised by aspirants. For the students who returned to the streets, they did not go far enough. That difference in how the two sides viewed the outcome of the meeting has shaped the agitation since. {{/usCountry}}

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The protest also became more complicated - in some ways, it helped the ruling establishment - as it spread to different locations in Pune. Groups of aspirants began demonstrations at SM Joshi Bridge, Shastri Road and near Tilak Chowk, with differences emerging over the examination pattern as well as the demand for the chairman’s resignation. What began as a common expression of concern over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations was no longer represented by a single group with an identical set of demands.

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The students, meanwhile, have used the duration and visibility of the protest to keep their demands in public view. Their continued presence has brought visits from political leaders and renewed attention to allegations of paper leaks, delays in recruitment and the functioning of the commission. The demand for Bhimanwar’s resignation has become the central rallying point, even as the larger questions concern the credibility of the recruitment process.

There is a cost to sustaining a protest for this long. Aspirants have examinations to prepare for, and some have observed fasting till Friday, when a bunch of them broke it. The uncertainty also affects families who have invested years and considerable sums in their children’s preparation. The longer the agitation continues, the more difficult it becomes for students to balance their demand for answers with the work required to compete in examinations.

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The government, too, faces competing considerations. It must respond to allegations that have raised doubts about a public recruitment institution, while respecting the rules governing that institution and maintaining public order. The Bombay High Court has also asked the state to present a roadmap for fair examinations and recruitment. The issue, therefore, is no longer confined to the demands at the protest site.

The talks which continued post midnight on Sunday, the 11th day of the agitation, offered another opportunity to narrow the differences. Its outcome went beyond repeating earlier assurances with some agitators still insisting on Bhimanwar’s resignation, till the time of going to press. The government while appointing Tukaram Mundhe as secretary of the probe committee has taken few steps forward.

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Neither side can settle every question through a single meeting. A judicial inquiry takes time, while rebuilding confidence in examinations requires consistent action over successive recruitment cycles. The immediate task is to establish a credible path forward, with specific commitments and a way to track their implementation.

The government’s initial response shows that dialogue can produce administrative decisions. The continuation of the agitation shows that those decisions have not yet persuaded the protesters to withdraw. The gap between the two is where the next round of talks will have to begin.

For the aspirants, returning to their books should not mean giving up the demand for fair recruitment. For the government, ending the protest should not be the only measure of success. The more lasting test will be whether candidates can approach their next examination with confidence that the rules are clear, the process is fair, and allegations of irregularity will be dealt with promptly.

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