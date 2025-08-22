MSEDCL launches one-window facility for Ganesh mandals to ease power supply process

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Thursday set up a one-window facility at its Rasta Peth office to provide quick temporary power connections for Ganesh mandals in the city. Representative photo (HT)

Sunil Kakade, chief engineer, Pune circle, said, “Mandals must keep a safe distance from power lines while setting up pandals, lighting, or displays. Electricity supply must be arranged only through licensed contractors, and emergency contacts of local engineers should be kept ready.”

Applications will be accepted at the central consumer facilitation center, Rasta Peth power house. Mandals need to submit documents, including registration certificates, police permission, demand application, and power layout reports. They must also pay a deposit as per approved charges. If paid online, deposits (excluding power bills) will be refunded promptly after the festival.

Avinash Lokhande, additional executive engineer, has been appointed as the nodal officer.