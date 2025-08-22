Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

MSEDCL launches one-window facility for Ganesh mandals to ease power supply process

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 06:22 am IST

Applications will be accepted at the central consumer facilitation center, Rasta Peth power house. Mandals need to submit documents, including registration certificates, police permission, demand application, and power layout reports.

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Thursday set up a one-window facility at its Rasta Peth office to provide quick temporary power connections for Ganesh mandals in the city.

Representative photo (HT)
Representative photo (HT)

Sunil Kakade, chief engineer, Pune circle, said, “Mandals must keep a safe distance from power lines while setting up pandals, lighting, or displays. Electricity supply must be arranged only through licensed contractors, and emergency contacts of local engineers should be kept ready.”

Applications will be accepted at the central consumer facilitation center, Rasta Peth power house. Mandals need to submit documents, including registration certificates, police permission, demand application, and power layout reports. They must also pay a deposit as per approved charges. If paid online, deposits (excluding power bills) will be refunded promptly after the festival.

Avinash Lokhande, additional executive engineer, has been appointed as the nodal officer.

News / Cities / Pune / MSEDCL launches one-window facility for Ganesh mandals to ease power supply process
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On