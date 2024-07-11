MSEDCL uncovers 1.28 crore power theft in Pune district

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) conducted a one-day special drive against power theft in Western Maharashtra to reduce distribution and commercial losses. During the campaign, unauthorised electricity consumption worth about ₹ 1.58 crore was discovered at 1,152 locations. Out of these, maximum ₹ 1.28 crore of electricity theft amount was found in Pune district. The drive revealed unauthorised electricity consumption worth ₹ 1.58 crore in 1,152 places across various districts. In Pune district, there were 662 cases worth ₹ 1.28 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A drive was conducted on Saturday in Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts.

Ankush Nale, Pune regional director, said, “Electricity theft amounting to ₹99.98 lakh was found at 896 places, where people were either hooking the electricity wire or tampering with the meters.”

“In the drive, 256 cases were found where electricity was being used for commercial and other purposes instead of the intended purpose. These users were issued electricity bills totaling ₹58.19 lakh with interest as per section 126. Additionally, 896 cases of direct electricity theft were uncovered. These offenders were fined under section 135 and billed ₹ 99.98 lakh for the stolen electricity,” he added.

In Satara, there were 78 cases worth ₹ 5.84 lakh. In Solapur, there were 223 cases worth ₹ 12.57 lakh. In Kolhapur, there were 69 cases worth ₹ 1.48 lakh. In Sangli, there were 120 cases worth ₹ 9.43 lakh.