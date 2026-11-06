Mumbai-Solapur flights likely to resume in coming weeks

Solapur is likely to regain its air connectivity with Mumbai in the coming weeks, with efforts to restart the discontinued flight service gaining momentum following growing demands from passengers and local stakeholders. The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has taken up the issue with the Government of India (GoI) and procedures for restarting the service are being set in motion, including the bidding process by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The proposed resumption is expected to provide significant relief to passengers from Solapur who currently have to depend on road and rail transport to travel to Mumbai.

The proposed resumption is expected to provide significant relief to passengers from Solapur who currently have to depend on road and rail transport to travel to Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) vice-chairman and managing director Deepak Kapoor said that the issue has been actively pursued with the central government to ensure that Solapur regains its air connectivity with Mumbai. He indicated that the necessary procedures are being initiated and that the AAI bidding process will be taken forward in the coming weeks. “We have taken up the matter strongly with the GoI for restarting the Mumbai-Solapur flight service. The necessary procedures are now being set in motion, including the bidding process by the AAI. We are hopeful that the sector will see the resumption of flight operations in the coming weeks. Solapur is an important industrial and commercial centre, and restoring its air connectivity with Mumbai is essential for its overall development,” Kapoor said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mumbai-Solapur air connectivity has witnessed repeated disruptions despite several initiatives to establish regular flight operations. Star Air had initially commenced services between the two cities in October 2025 following the refurbishment and inauguration of Solapur airport in September 2024. The service was subsequently suspended on June 28, 2026, citing operational issues. Following intervention by the Maharashtra government and sustained efforts by local representatives, the airline resumed operations on August 2, 2026, operating flights four days a week. However, the service was discontinued again in early September, with the airline citing rising fuel costs and operational difficulties. This left Solapur without direct air connectivity to Mumbai, triggering renewed demands from residents, industrialists and business organisations for a permanent solution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mumbai-Solapur air connectivity has witnessed repeated disruptions despite several initiatives to establish regular flight operations. Star Air had initially commenced services between the two cities in October 2025 following the refurbishment and inauguration of Solapur airport in September 2024. The service was subsequently suspended on June 28, 2026, citing operational issues. Following intervention by the Maharashtra government and sustained efforts by local representatives, the airline resumed operations on August 2, 2026, operating flights four days a week. However, the service was discontinued again in early September, with the airline citing rising fuel costs and operational difficulties. This left Solapur without direct air connectivity to Mumbai, triggering renewed demands from residents, industrialists and business organisations for a permanent solution. {{/usCountry}}

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The demand for restoring the Solapur-Mumbai flight service has been growing as Solapur has a significant industrial base, particularly in the textile and manufacturing sectors, apart from its importance as a commercial, educational and pilgrimage centre. Businesspersons, industrialists, students, patients and professionals frequently travel between Solapur and Mumbai. The absence of direct flights forces passengers to depend on lengthy road and rail journeys, increasing travel time and inconvenience. Regular air connectivity is also considered important for attracting investments, supporting industrial expansion, and improving access to major cities.

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