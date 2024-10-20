Menu Explore
MVA leaders met at Congress Bhavan in Pune to discuss campaign strategy

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2024 06:56 AM IST

MVA leaders strategized for upcoming assembly elections, focusing on candidate selection and unity, while Shiv Sena leaders missed the meeting.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met at Congress Bhavan in the city on Saturday to discuss the campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met at Congress Bhavan in the city on Saturday to discuss the campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. (HT PHOTO)
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met at Congress Bhavan in the city on Saturday to discuss the campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. (HT PHOTO)

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “Senior leaders will take call on candidates. We will take care of the campaign. We discussed the strategy for the campaign and how to keep unity among the workers in all assembly constituency.”

Leaders from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) were present for the meeting. As Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of party workers in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leaders remained absent for the meeting.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) city unit president, said, “We have decided to work for the candidates in all the eight constituencies in the city. Whether it is Shiv Sena, Congress or NCP (SP), we all work together as workers of MVA.”

