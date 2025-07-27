Narcotics found at Pune party; Khadse’s son-in-law among 7 detained

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a party at a rented studio apartment in Kharadi, in the eastern part of Pune, early Sunday morning
Pune: Seven people, including Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law, were detained on Sunday for allegedly possessing narcotic substances at a party in Pune, police said.
“A total of seven persons, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were found at the party with narcotic substances, liquor, and hookah. They have been detained,” deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale said.