Narcotics found at Pune party; Khadse’s son-in-law among 7 detained

Pune: Seven people, including Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law, were detained on Sunday for allegedly possessing narcotic substances at a party in Pune, police said. A total of seven persons, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were found at the party with narcotic substances, liquor, and hookah. (Representative photo)

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a party at a rented studio apartment in Kharadi, in the eastern part of Pune, early Sunday morning.

“A total of seven persons, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were found at the party with narcotic substances, liquor, and hookah. They have been detained,” deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale said.

Also Read: Drug cartel spanning 10 nations busted by NCB after Mandi House arrest

Khewalkar is married to Khadse’s daughter, Rohini, who is the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) women’s wing state unit president. She declined to comment on the incident when HT contacted her.

Pingale said that after the raid, Khewalkar and others were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination.

Also Read: Cops bust drugs cartel, arrest 7, including a British national

“After the medical test, the seven persons are likely to be arrested. He, among others, is likely to be produced in court in the afternoon,” a police officer privy to the matter said.