Monday, Jul 22, 2024
NASA training programme exam to be held in October

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Selection exam for 'NASA Training Programme' at US Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, by Swan Research Foundation in Maharashtra in October. Apply by Sept 15.

The selection examination for the ‘NASA Training Programme’ at the US Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will be conducted in Maharashtra in October.

The examination, organised by the Swan Research and Social Study Foundation in India, will be for students from Class 6 to 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The examination, organised by the Swan Research and Social Study Foundation in India, will be for students from Class 6 to 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The examination, organised by the Swan Research and Social Study Foundation in India, will be for students from Class 6 to 10.Registration for the exam has started from July 15 and will be open until September 15.

Students can register on - https://swanrsfoundation.com/event/ to apply.

“There will be separate question papers for each grade. The question papers will primarily cover subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Geography, and Intelligence,” said Shashikant Kamble, founder and president, Swan Research and Social Study Foundation.

Hemant Jadhav, president, Amhi Punekar Foundation said, “The examination will be conducted in English and semi-English medium schools, as well as in district, municipal, and corporation schools across Maharashtra.”

“Selected students will be taken to the US Space and Rocket Center, Huntsville, Alabama for training in November. Students will also have the opportunity to visit space camps in New York, Washington, and Orlando,” he added.

News / Cities / Pune
