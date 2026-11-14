Maharashtra minister Dattatray Bharne on Friday said all Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs had agreed to abide by decisions taken by party chief Sunetra Pawar at a recent meeting in Mumbai. He denied that the merger of the two NCP factions was discussed during a meeting at Pawar’s Pune residence on Friday, maintaining that the interaction was focused on drought-related issues in their constituencies.

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister, died in a plane crash in January this year. Following his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar took over as NCP chief and deputy chief minister. (FILE)

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting at Pawar’s ‘Jijai’ residence, which was also attended by her son Parth Pawar and five party MLAs, Bharne said the legislators had gathered primarily to discuss the drought situation.

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“There was no party meeting or any political discussion on the merger. The party has not called any such meeting. All our MLAs have accepted that whatever decision Sunetra Pawar takes will be acceptable to them. There is no resentment,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister, died in a plane crash in January this year. Following his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar took over as NCP chief and deputy chief minister. Speculation about a merger of the two NCP factions has persisted since then.

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{{^usCountry}} The speculation gathered momentum last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Sunetra Pawar further fuelled speculation during a press conference in Baramati two days ago, when she said things would become clear at the appropriate time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The speculation gathered momentum last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Sunetra Pawar further fuelled speculation during a press conference in Baramati two days ago, when she said things would become clear at the appropriate time. {{/usCountry}}

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NCP MLA Shankar Mandekar also denied that any meeting had been convened to discuss a merger.

“Every year, we used to visit Baramati to meet Ajit Dada during Diwali Padwa. After his demise, we could not celebrate the festival or meet Sunetra Pawar. When I learnt that she was in Pune, I came to meet her and discuss some constituency-related issues,” he said.

MLAs Mauli Katke and Chetan Tupe were also present at the meeting, Mandekar said, dismissing speculation about some legislators switching sides.

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On the drought situation, Bharne said the government was prioritising drinking water, irrigation and fodder requirements.

“The state has submitted its final report to the Centre after completing the panchnama process. We expect substantial assistance from the central government this year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us that Maharashtra’s farmers will receive maximum possible help during this difficult period,” he said.