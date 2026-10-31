The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has consumed nearly half of its 13 TMC water allocation for 2026-27, with 6.35 TMC used so far. With the available stock under pressure, the civic body is likely to introduce alternate-day water supply after Diwali, officials said.

Nearly half of Pune’s water quota already used, alternate-day supply likely after Diwali

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The PMC has been allocated 13 TMC for the current water year, against its demand for 21 TMC. The allocation is also 3 TMC lower than the 16 TMC supplied to the city last year. With 6.35 TMC already consumed, the civic body has 6.65 TMC left to meet the city’s requirements until June 30, 2027.

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The issue was discussed at a canal advisory committee meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar at the divisional commissioner’s office on Thursday. Water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and agriculture minister Dattatray Bharane were among those present.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur said the proposal would be discussed after the festival at a meeting involving the mayor and leaders of all political parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur said the proposal would be discussed after the festival at a meeting involving the mayor and leaders of all political parties. {{/usCountry}}

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“The decision will be taken after Diwali. During the canal committee meeting, the PMC was asked to proceed with further water cuts and supply water on alternate days. However, the civic body has not taken any decision on this at present,” Kaur said.

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She said the monsoon had not been adequate even for standing crops, prompting the irrigation department to release water for agricultural use. Consequently, the dams had not filled sufficiently, leaving the city with limited stocks to meet its requirements.

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“The current stock is not sufficient, and we will have to consider further water cuts after Diwali,” Kaur said.

Pawar called for coordination between elected representatives, municipal corporations and the water resources department to manage drinking water and irrigation requirements. She said the government had decided to keep 10% of the available water allocation as a buffer for drinking water needs.

“Available water must be used judiciously to overcome the serious shortage that may arise in the future,” Pawar said.

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She directed the PMC to plan its water use carefully and ensure transparent implementation of the allocation. The civic body was also asked to set up dedicated control rooms at all ward offices to monitor water supply, promote conservation and create awareness about restrictions on excessive water use.

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Pawar said the government would review the situation again in December-January. “Discussions were also underway under the chief minister’s leadership to work out a long-term water supply plan and determine the city’s overall water requirement,” she added.

The Khadakwasla dam currently holds 24 TMC of water. The PMC had introduced a citywide water cut every Thursday from October 15 to conserve stocks in the dams supplying Pune. The weekly cuts have, however, been temporarily suspended during the Diwali period, when household cleaning, preparations for festive food and an increase in visitors typically push up water demand, officials said.