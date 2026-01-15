PUNE: In a bid to ease chronic congestion on the Pune bypass highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune division, has rolled out an extensive infrastructure upgradation plan covering the busy Katraj to Dehu Road stretch which focuses on developing new service roads, removing encroachments, constructing a secondary bridge at Warje, and building pedestrian facilities to ensure smoother and safer traffic movement on one of the city’s most heavily used highway corridors. NHAI rolls out plan to decongest Pune bypass highway

Over the past 10 to 15 years, there has been rapid urbanisation along the bypass with large-scale residential developments on both sides of the highway significantly increasing local traffic and leading to frequent bottlenecks, especially at junctions like Warje, Navale bridge, Chandani Chowk and Wakad.

Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI Pune, on Wednesday said, “The service road works on the bypass highway are going on in full swing. We have prepared a comprehensive plan that includes widening of existing roads, removal of encroachments, and development of new service roads so that the main highway traffic can move without obstruction. Over the last few years, residential schemes have come up on both sides of this highway, resulting in a rush of local vehicles entering the bypass. To give free passage to highway vehicles, we are systematically developing service roads at multiple locations.”

Kadam said that one of the key stretches where work is progressing rapidly is near the Swaminarayan temple close to Navale bridge. “The dense bituminous macadam (DBM) work on the service road near the Swaminarayan temple has already been completed, and the concretisation work will be taken up next week. Similar service roads are being developed at Warje, Wakad, Hinjewadi and Rahatni; and additional new service roads are planned as part of this corridor improvement,” he said.

Addressing the long-standing bottleneck at Warje bridge, Kadam said that a secondary bridge is being constructed to ease congestion. “The slab work of the alternative bridge at Warje will be completed within the next 15 days. By the end of February, the bridge will be opened for public use, which will significantly reduce the bottleneck and provide additional space for vehicle movement,” Kadam said.

Pedestrian safety has also been factored into the plan. Kadam said that work on a long-pending foot overbridge (FOB) at Chandani Chowk has begun in response to local demand. “The FOB work at Chandani Chowk started two days ago, and it will be completed within the next eight to 10 days, improving safety for pedestrians and reducing traffic interruptions caused by road crossings,” he said.

Residents’ groups welcomed the initiative, pointing out that unchecked development has strained the bypass beyond its original design. Atul Namekar, secretary of the Sinhagad Road–Warje Residents’ Association, said, “When the bypass was originally planned, it was meant primarily for highway traffic. However, over the last decade and a half, numerous residential schemes, commercial establishments and access roads have come up along the corridor. This has converted the bypass into a local road, leading to daily congestion, accidents and delays. The development of service roads and the new Warje bridge will finally help separate local and long-distance traffic, which is crucial for this area.”

Daily commuters too expressed optimism. “The service road work near Navale bridge has already made a visible difference. If the Warje bridge and Chandani Chowk FOB are completed on time, it will greatly improve travel on the bypass. It’s encouraging to see the NHAI finally addressing these long-pending issues.” said Shivaji Mankar, a resident of Warje.