PUNE: In yet another development in the ongoing action against Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), the Maharashtra education department has appointed administrators to nine more institutions run by the trust, following a Bombay high court (HC) directive to ensure that the students’ education is not affected by the institution’s administrative and financial crisis.

Maharashtra education department appoints administrators to nine more institutions run by STES to ensure students’ education is not affected by the institution’s administrative and financial crisis. (HT)

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The administrators will take charge of the nine institutions from the date of formally assuming control and continue till May 9, 2027, or till the students are accommodated in nearby schools; whichever is earlier. The order was issued by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary) Mahesh Palkar on November 13 under section 3(1) of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976.

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The nine institutions include: Sinhgad Spring Dale School, Ambegaon; Sinhgad Springdale Public School, Vadgaon; Sinhgad City School, Kondhwa; Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Narhe; Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ambegaon; Sinhgad Public School, Kusgaon, Lonavla; RMD Springdale Secondary School, Warje; Springdale Secondary School, Karvenagar-Erandwane; and Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Kondhwa.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the Pune divisional deputy director of education had ordered withdrawal of recognition of the nine Sinhgad-run institutions from May 1, 2027. The Bombay HC’s November 10 order vacated the interim protection granted against the department’s action and directed it to either take over the institutions or accommodate the students of these institutions in other schools. Acting on the directive, Palkar has now appointed administrators to manage the nine institutions till May 9, 2027, or till students of these institutions are accommodated in nearby schools; whichever is earlier. The department has also been directed to initiate appropriate proceedings under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976; and Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Transfer of Management) Act, 1971. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the Pune divisional deputy director of education had ordered withdrawal of recognition of the nine Sinhgad-run institutions from May 1, 2027. The Bombay HC’s November 10 order vacated the interim protection granted against the department’s action and directed it to either take over the institutions or accommodate the students of these institutions in other schools. Acting on the directive, Palkar has now appointed administrators to manage the nine institutions till May 9, 2027, or till students of these institutions are accommodated in nearby schools; whichever is earlier. The department has also been directed to initiate appropriate proceedings under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976; and Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Transfer of Management) Act, 1971. {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining the need for the appointments, Palkar stated in the order, “It is necessary to appoint administrators to ensure the proper functioning of the schools, prevent any academic loss to students, and facilitate their adjustment in nearby schools before the commencement of the next academic year.”

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The latest order is part of a series of interventions against the Sinhgad group amid complaints of unpaid teachers’ salaries, non-compliance with court directions, and disruption of academic activities. The higher education department had earlier taken over the management of seven colleges run by the trust for three years, while administrators were also directed to take charge of 25 technical institutions.

The action against the trust has also extended to its school network, with proceedings involving nine schools. With the latest intervention, the government’s administrative action now spans its technical, higher education and school institutions.