Pune: “No matter how influential or powerful the encroacher is, not an inch of illegally occupied front-margin space will be spared. Whether the violator is rich or poor, nobody will be treated differently. I will even make public the names and photographs of those who try to obstruct the action,” Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said on Thursday, issuing a stern warning to encroachers and those attempting to shield them through political pressure.

No inch of encroached space will be spared, daily drives for 2 months: PMC chief

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His warning came amid continued PMC action against unauthorised structures which began on November 17 after corporators protested encroachments across the city. The HT report on Thursday also highlighted how pedestrians and vehicles are left fighting for space to walk and drive.

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According to Ram, the civic administration will conduct daily demolition drives across Pune for the next two months, including on public holidays and festivals, to clear illegal structures and encroachments. The campaign will target not only roadside stalls and temporary structures but also permanent and semi-permanent constructions that have occupied front and side margins of commercial buildings.

The commissioner’s announcement comes amid growing public anger over encroachments across the city and sharp criticism of the PMC during a recent General Body meeting, where corporators questioned the administration’s failure to contain the problem despite years of complaints.

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{{^usCountry}} Ram said the administration would reclaim every inch of space illegally occupied in front and side margins, irrespective of the establishment’s size or the owner’s influence. He made it clear that enforcement would not be diluted by political or commercial pressure and warned that anyone attempting to interfere with demolition teams would face public scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram said the administration would reclaim every inch of space illegally occupied in front and side margins, irrespective of the establishment’s size or the owner’s influence. He made it clear that enforcement would not be diluted by political or commercial pressure and warned that anyone attempting to interfere with demolition teams would face public scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

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The campaign will focus on commercial establishments that have extended their premises into spaces meant for parking, vehicle movement, emergency access and future road widening. Platforms, railings, barricades, canopies and porch structures erected in violation of building rules will also come under scrutiny.

According to Ram, nearly 2.5 lakh shops in Pune are operating by encroaching upon front-margin spaces. Such extensions reduce the effective width of roads, leave pedestrians and motorists with less room to move and can obstruct fire engines and other emergency vehicles.

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Acknowledging the administration’s own failure in allowing the problem to grow, Ram said the civic body bore 90% of the responsibility for the proliferation of encroachments, while citizens were responsible for the remaining 10%. He said timely and consistent enforcement by civic officials could have prevented the situation from reaching its present scale.

“I am determined to remove all unauthorised structures and make Pune a clean, orderly and obstruction-free city. This is also the expectation of the chief minister. The responsibility now rests with the administration to act firmly and consistently, without making exceptions for anyone. We will ensure that the action continues until the encroachments are cleared,” Ram said.

MSF deployment

To strengthen enforcement, the PMC has proposed deploying 100 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel exclusively for anti-encroachment operations. The proposal has been sent for approval, and the personnel will be inducted once the necessary clearance is received. The administration plans to deploy teams in different parts of the city every day.

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The PMC will also crack down on commercial establishments that have converted designated parking spaces into shops, hotels and other businesses. Such illegal conversions leave customers with no option but to park on roads, adding to traffic congestion. Ram has directed officials to begin inspections on Laxmi Road before extending the exercise to malls and commercial complexes across the city.

As part of the ongoing enforcement drive, the PMC on Thursday carried out demolitions across five ward office jurisdictions, removing 75,540 sq ft of unauthorised structures. The action covered 103 roadside establishments, including 10 hawkers and 93 other structures, in areas such as Mundhwa, Airport Road, Wagholi, Yerawada, JM Road, FC Road, Warje, Hadapsar, Bibwewadi and Nana Peth.

The operation involved 10 JCB machines, 10 gas cutters, five breakers and 250 labourers, supported by 80 MSF personnel and 12 police personnel. The civic administration said similar drives would continue regularly.

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