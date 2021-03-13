Non-stop flights to five new cities from Pune beginning March 28
Passengers will now be able to fly non stop from Pune to five new cities from March 28 by low cost carrier- SpiceJet. Additionally, flights have been added from Mumbai to Goa and Rajkot giving more flight options to passengers.
With an aim to meet the increasing demand from smaller cities, the low cost carrier- SpiceJet added 66 new domestic flights on Saturday.
These included daily direct flights on the routes of Pune–Darbhanga, Pune-Durgapur, Pune-Gwalior, Pune-Jabalpur, Pune-Varanasi, Kolkata–Darbhanga, Chennai–Jharsuguda and Nashik-Kolkata sectors. By launching these direct flights, SpiceJet has become the first Indian airline to introduce daily flights in these sectors.
The airline also introduced new non-stop daily flights on the routes of Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Kochi.
The airline spokesperson said, “In a bid to support the increasing travel demand from smaller cities which were initially connected by SpiceJet under UDAN, the airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior and Nashik with some key metro cities. The airline will launch new flights on the sectors of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad, Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Kolkata-Darbhanga-Kolkata after connecting Darbhanga with Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru earlier. “
The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.
“ The airline will launch new flights connecting Srinagar, one of the most popular tourist destinations, with key cities with flights on Ahmedabad-Srinagar-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Srinagar-Bengaluru, and Kolkata-Srinagar-Kolkata sectors,” the spokesperson added.
Besides, the airline also announced to enhance its operations with additional second frequency on Delhi-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Rajkot, Chennai-Madurai, Mumbai-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Goa, Mumbai-Srinagar, Delhi-Rajkot, Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Dharamshala. It will add it’s third and fourth frequency in Mumbai-Goa sector too.
Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet said, “As the country’s largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations. We are committed to provide all our valued travelers easy, safe and secure travel to their favourite destinations.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Non-stop flights to five new cities from Pune beginning March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district admin to propose Covid vaccination for all above 18 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist imposes tighter restrictions to curb Covid surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Ekbote granted bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fastag effectiveness in question as long delays reported at toll plaza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AICTE’s PCM optional for tech education gets mixed reactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 illegal mobile network boosters seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC rescheduled on March 21st, students remain unhappy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheating case registered against city jewellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLC, 25 others booked for blocking LBS road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3,200 new Covid cases reported in Pune, twice of Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With polls on horizon, Pune city corporators want 40 new PMPML bus routes started
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune police book eight under MCOCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawar: MPSC handled exam issue poorly, regret inconvenience to students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP bats for SIT or CBI probe in Pune woman's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox