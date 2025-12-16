Now, citizens feeding stray dogs asked to submit applications to PCMC veterinary dept

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Monday appealed to those who regularly feed stray dogs in the twin city to formally submit an application to the civic veterinary department, clearly mentioning the exact location where the dogs are fed, the timing of feeding, the approximate number of stray dogs at the feeding site, and other relevant details. Submitting these details will help the civic body regulate and streamline feeding activities in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court (SC), PCMC officials said. The last date to submit applications is December 31, 2025. Citizens have been asked to submit the applications in person. The last date to submit applications is December 31, 2025. Citizens have been asked to submit the applications in person. (HT)

As per civic officials, submission of applications will help the PCMC complete the required procedures and identify suitable designated spots for feeding the strays, thus ensuring that the activity does not inconvenience area residents or raise public health concerns.

Deputy commissioner of the civic veterinary department, Sandeep Khot, said that the application format has been made available on the official website of the PCMC. Khot urged animal lovers to cooperate with the civic body by following the prescribed process.

Recently, during the winter session of the state legislative assembly, the rise in stray dog attacks across Maharashtra’s major cities was discussed, and lawmakers raised questions about citizens’ safety and failure on the part of the administration to control the menace. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge accused some animal welfare groups of obstructing the drive to catch and sterilise strays, and pointed out that over one lakh cases of dog bites were reported in Pune in the last three years. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Sunil Prabhu said that even elected representatives feel unsafe on the streets and demanded strict action against those standing in the way of the sterilisation drive.