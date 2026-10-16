October 30 deadline set for HCMTR, inner ring road land surveys

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has directed officials to complete joint land surveys for the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 24-metre-wide high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) and the 65-metre-wide inner ring road by October 30, 2026, to expedite land acquisition for the two projects aimed at easing traffic congestion.

Officials have been asked to complete land demarcation and measurements along both proposed routes within the stipulated period. (HT PHOTO)

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The deadline was set during a review meeting at the collector’s office on Thursday, attended by senior officials from the district administration, PMC, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and traffic police.

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Officials have been asked to complete land demarcation and measurements along both proposed routes within the stipulated period. The PMC has also been directed to submit supplementary documents and technical reports required for approval to transfer land under the state government’s control.

Additional commissioner of police (Traffic) Manoj Patil said in a presentation that the two projects would help ease traffic pressure on roads across the city.

Preparations for the Pune Grand Tour 2027 were also reviewed. Officials said the process concerning land owned by the defence and railway departments had received a positive response.

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{{^usCountry}} PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, PMRDA commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary, additional municipal commissioners Pavneet Kaur and Omprakash Divate, and senior police and district officials attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, PMRDA commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary, additional municipal commissioners Pavneet Kaur and Omprakash Divate, and senior police and district officials attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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