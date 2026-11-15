One killed, 25 injured as private bus plunges off bridge near Karmad

A 20-year-old passenger was killed and 25 others injured after a private bus travelling from Pune to Nagpur crashed through a bridge railing and plunged into a drain nearly 10 feet below on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna highway early Saturday.

The accident occurred near Samadhan Hotel in Karmad at around 4 am after the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The accident occurred near Samadhan Hotel in Karmad at around 4 am after the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

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The deceased has been identified as Sai Dighe of Kalikanagar in Pimpalwadi village, Shirdi taluka, in Ahilyanagar district.

According to the local police, the bus broke through the bridge railing before plunging into the drain. The impact left 25 passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), also known as Ghati Hospital, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident took place in the early hours when most passengers were reportedly asleep. Teams from Chikhalthana Police Station rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the injured before shifting them to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The process of registering an FIR was underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The process of registering an FIR was underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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