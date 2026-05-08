Orthopaedic surgeries grind to a halt at YCMH over unpaid dues

Orthopaedic surgeries at the Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (PGI-YCMH) have ground to a halt for the past 15 days after a contractor stopped supplying surgical implants over pending dues, leaving dozens of patients in the lurch and forcing some of them to buy implants from outside; officials said on Thursday. Run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the PGI-YCMH provides several orthopaedic procedures including hip and knee replacements under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). (HT FILE)

Run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the PGI-YCMH provides several orthopaedic procedures including hip and knee replacements under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). However, plates, screws and other essential implants are currently unavailable owing to a dispute between the contractor and the civic body over unpaid dues and excess billing.

The disruption has led to a growing backlog with over 40 patients waiting for surgeries. Many have already waited between eight and 30 days while emergency cases are being advised to procure implants from outside. Patients and their families allege that they are being forced to spend thousands of rupees on implants despite approaching a government hospital for free treatment.

A patient waiting for a surgical procedure said, “I was told to wait for my surgery, but there is no clarity on when the implants will be available. We cannot afford buying implants from outside…”

Civic officials acknowledged the issue and said that efforts are underway to resolve it. They said that the contractor stopped supplying the surgical implants after the bill amount exceeded the approved tender value. A senior officer on condition of anonymity said, “The contractor’s bill has gone beyond the tender limit. A proposal for additional expenditure will be placed before the standing committee for approval. We have also instructed the contractor to resume supply at the earliest.”

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, PGI-YCMH, said that steps are being taken to restore services and minimise inconvenience to patients. “We have started local purchase of implants to avoid inconvenience to patients. However, major procedures like hip and knee replacement will continue to remain on hold,” he said.

“The cost of implants required for hip and knee replacement procedures is high. Due to this, we have kept these procedures on hold as local purchase is not possible. The civic body is taking measures to solve the issue at the earliest,” Dr Wabale said.

The situation has raised concerns over procurement planning and the continuity of critical medical supplies in civic hospitals. Health experts said that such disruptions directly impact patient care, particularly in departments like orthopaedics where timely intervention is crucial. Dr Laxman Gophane, health chief of the PCMC, could not be reached for comment, despite repeated attempts.