Over 6,300 TAIT results withheld due to missing documents: MSEC

The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) on August 17 announced that the results of 6,319 candidates who appeared for the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 have been withheld due to the non-submission of mandatory professional qualification documents within the stipulated deadline. However, MSEC commissioner Anuradha Oak confirmed that 5,804 candidates failed to upload their qualification documents within the required timeline, despite multiple reminders. (HT)

According to a government resolution dated May 2, 2025, candidates appearing for their professional qualification exams (such as B.Ed. or D.El.Ed.) at the time of application were required to submit their final marksheet or valid certification within one month of passing the exam to the MSEC.

A total of 2.28,808 candidates registered for TAIT 2025, of which 2,11,308 appeared for the exam. Among them, 17,098 candidates had registered as “appearing candidates”, indicating they were still in the process of completing their professional qualifications. This group included 15,756 B.Ed. and 1,342 D.El.Ed students.

“Despite an official reminder issued on July 16, these candidates did not upload the necessary documents to the designated portal,” said Oak.

MSEC has made it clear that no further appeals or late submissions will be accepted, and the responsibility for withheld results lies entirely with the concerned candidates.

The TAIT 2025 results will be officially declared on August 18, but only for those who submitted valid documentation on time. The results for the remaining candidates will be published only after their documents are verified and accepted by the council.