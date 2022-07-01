‘Parva,’ eight-hour Kannada play to be staged in Pune
Theatre lovers have witnessed well-known Marathi play ‘Jaanta Raja’ by late historian Babasaheb Purandare and watched the 3-hour and 10 minutes play, bringing to life the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Now it is the turn of the Kannada Mahasangh in Pune to bring to the audience a masterpiece play that is eight hours long.
‘Parva’ is an adaptation of the novel by noted Kannada writer and Padma Shri awardee SL Bhyrappa published in 1979 and directed by actor and director Prakash Belawadi.
Calling it a mega play, Indira Salian, vice-president of Kannada Sangha, said, “We are excited to bring this masterpiece to the city. This is their 40th show and has had an overwhelming response, ever since it was launched in Bengaluru.”
‘Parva’ narrates the story of the Mahabharata through a series of dramatic monologues. The play depicts the principal characters of the Mahabharata, including Kunthi, Draupadi, and others.
“In the olden days, we used to hold drama or a play all night long, along the lines of Yakshagana, which is like an ode to these long plays performed throughout the night. This play though is a modern adaptation and a five-episode drama based on the Mahabharata, like Yudha Parva, Niyog Parva, Adi Parva, Krishna Parva and Vyas Parva,” said its producer Addanda Cariappa of the state theatre repertoire Rangayana Mysuru.
“Initially, the play for planned for ten hours but then after discussing the play with Bhyrappa we cut it to eight hours,” said Belawadi.
“This is my 3rd adaption for Rangayana, with the first being Gora, by Rabindranath Tagore, which was for 3.5 hours, followed by Yeshwant Chital’s Shikari,” he said.
When and where to watch the play
Date: July 3
Venue: Smt Shakuntala Jagannath Shetty Auditorium, Ganeshnagar, Erandwane
Time: 10.30am-6.30pm
Breaks: Lunch and short tea breaks
Entry: Free on a first come, first serve basis
