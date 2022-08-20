Home / Cities / Pune News / PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments in country

PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments in country

pune news
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 10:37 PM IST

The Directorate General of Defence Estates on August 17 sanctioned ₹177

PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments (HT FILE PHOTO)
PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Directorate General of Defence Estates on August 17 sanctioned 177.80 crore as grant aid to 44 deficit cantonment boards located in central, eastern, northern, southern and western command. However, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) did not find their place in the list despite being financially starved for the past five years.

Both Pune and Khadki cantonment boards are facing severe fund shortage which has affected the administrative working of the twin board administrations.

Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune. The ministry of defence (MoD) in its letter addressed to the chief secretary of Maharashtra government and had sought its opinion for consideration of the ministry for taking a decision of excision proposal of the central government. In a recent decision, the DGDE office has also decided that a committee be formed to decide on the appointment of consultants for preparing feasibility reports for PPP projects including their terms and conditions for the state of Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Ludhiana district health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Health dept collects 6 milk samples to check adulteration

    The district health department collected six samples of milk from dairy units/shops in Sidhwan Bet area and Jagraon on Saturday. A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors. District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration.

  • On Saturday, PMC reported 145 more cases of Covid. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. No deaths were reported in the district on Saturday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Covid testing in Pune city limits reported a decline

    The samples collected for Covid testing within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits since the start of August is 24,162, which is less as compared to previous months. The figure in July was 12,848. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. The Centre in August has directed state governments to increase testing for Covid and monitor cases.

  • The African swine fever (ASF) outbreak was confirmed in a piggery farm in Manipur’s Kamjong district. (Representational Image)

    African swine fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs

    Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday said the state government will provide due compensation for the culling of pigs following the detection of African swine fever in the animals. The compensation will be given according to the policy of the Centre. African swine fever was detected in samples which were sent from Patiala district for testing. The minister said the compensation will be given only for the culling done by the department.

  • Issuing a strict warning, Ludhiana DEO’s order stated that in case schools won’t follow the directions of the education department, she would inform the board about such schools and would further seek disaffiliation. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools

    Coming down heavily on private schools for not uploading their school data regularly on the e-Punjab web portal, district education officer Jaswinder Kaur directed them to upload the required information by August 23 to avoid any stringent action, including disaffiliation. The DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.

  • In Himachal, women cops account for 13.7% of the 18,500 strong police force. (HT File)

    Aiming to empower women cops, Himachal govt planning to establish crèches at police stations

    With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up creche facilities at police stations and battalions. The strength of the women cops now stands at 15 HPPS officers, eight HPS officers, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant inspectors 100 constables and 2,136 constables. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his budget speech announced that recruitment of women would be increased to 25%.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out