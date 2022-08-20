PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments in country

The Directorate General of Defence Estates on August 17 sanctioned ₹177.80 crore as grant aid to 44 deficit cantonment boards located in central, eastern, northern, southern and western command. However, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) did not find their place in the list despite being financially starved for the past five years.

Both Pune and Khadki cantonment boards are facing severe fund shortage which has affected the administrative working of the twin board administrations.

Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune. The ministry of defence (MoD) in its letter addressed to the chief secretary of Maharashtra government and had sought its opinion for consideration of the ministry for taking a decision of excision proposal of the central government. In a recent decision, the DGDE office has also decided that a committee be formed to decide on the appointment of consultants for preparing feasibility reports for PPP projects including their terms and conditions for the state of Maharashtra.