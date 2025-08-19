PCMC Science Park opens robotics lab for civic schools students

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park launched a state-of-the-art robotics lab on Friday to give civic schools students a platform to explore robotics, electronics, and programming. The facility was inaugurated as part of the Independence Day celebrations, said civic officials on Monday. The lab has been set up through a joint initiative of Leadership for Equity and Robotex India. (HT)

Speaking at the launch, PCMC commissioner, Shekhar Singh, had highlighted how the lab will prove useful in providing students with hands-on experience in the worlds of science, technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, thereby enhancing their skills.

“This laboratory is not just about teaching technology, it is also about helping students solve problems, giving space to their creativity, and encouraging them to participate in the future economy with confidence,” he said.

The lab has been set up through a joint initiative of Leadership for Equity and Robotex India. Both Science Park’s founding director, Praveen Tupe, and Leadership for Equity’s founder and CEO, Madhukar Reddy Banuri, were present on the occasion.

COO of Leadership for Equity, Damini Mainkar, said, “This will enable them to learn robotics and programming in greater depth, leading them to create new innovations.”

Robotex India’s operations head, Manisha Sawant, said that students will also be trained to compete in robotics challenges such as Entrepreneurship Challenge, Line Follower, Maze Solver and Girls Firefight. “These competitions will not only enhance students’ technical abilities but also help them develop teamwork, leadership skills, and problem-solving capabilities,” she added.

To ensure the initiative’s long-term sustainability, selected teachers will undergo specialised training and mentoring. “Trained teachers will guide students in the lab, ensuring the learning continues beyond workshops and creates a lasting impact,” explained Dr Shraddha Khaparia, CEO of Science Park.