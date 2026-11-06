PCMC suspends chief engineer, orders inquiry in bribery case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) suspended chief engineer Pramod Sudhakar Ombhase and ordered a departmental inquiry against him after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a bribery case and arrested him for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractor for work related to the water supply department, officials said.

Ombhase was serving as PCMC Chief Engineer-2 (Group A) at the civic body’s main office. (HT FILE)

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According to the suspension order issued on Wednesday evening, the ACB found that Ombhase allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant to sign a tender file worth ₹36 lakh. A case was registered at Sant Tukaram Nagar police station on October 29 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Ombhase was arrested the same day and later sent to magistrate custody until November 14.

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Ombhase was serving as PCMC Chief Engineer-2 (Group A) at the civic body’s main office. He handled several departments, including civil, gardens and sports, and environment, which cover projects such as Bhama Askhed, Andra, and the Pavana pipeline.

The order, issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, states that the allegations and registration of the criminal case warranted his suspension under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules and relevant provisions of the PCMC Act. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated.

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{{^usCountry}} Suryavanshi said, “During the suspension period, Ombhase will not be allowed to take up any other employment or business. He must remain at the PCMC headquarters and cannot leave without permission from senior officials.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suryavanshi said, “During the suspension period, Ombhase will not be allowed to take up any other employment or business. He must remain at the PCMC headquarters and cannot leave without permission from senior officials.” {{/usCountry}}

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