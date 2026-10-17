PCMC suspends doctor for allegedly reporting to duty drunk at YCM Hospital

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has suspended medical officer Dr Vaibhav Avinash Mhaske for allegedly reporting to duty in an intoxicated state at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH). PCMC municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi issued the suspension order on October 16 and approved departmental proceedings against the doctor.

PCMC municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi issued the suspension order on October 16 and approved departmental proceedings against the doctor. (HT FILE)

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An alleged liquor party inside the post-mortem room of PCMC-run YCMH is believed to have taken place around October 2 or 3. However, a video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media on Friday and quickly went viral, prompting the civic administration to take action.

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The suspension order, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen, states, “Remaining under the influence of alcohol while on duty and allowing it to affect official responsibilities violates the conduct expected of a public servant.”

The footage allegedly shows a liquor bottle, filled glasses, snacks and a meal on a table inside the sensitive facility. The incident came to light after a person who had waited overnight to obtain a death certificate reportedly entered the room to enquire about the delay. A person visible in the video has been identified as Mhaske, while the identity of another person remains unclear. The allegations and the authenticity of the footage are yet to be officially established. The civic administration is expected to examine the video and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The PCMC has cited provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act while ordering the suspension. Departmental proceedings have been approved under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PCMC has cited provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act while ordering the suspension. Departmental proceedings have been approved under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. {{/usCountry}}

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The hospital administration has been directed to implement the order and submit an acknowledgement. The civic body has also instructed officials to file a charge sheet within 15 days as part of the inquiry, said commissioner Suryawanshi.

“During the suspension, Mhaske will be eligible for subsistence allowance subject to prescribed conditions. He will be required to submit a signed declaration by the 20th of every month stating that he has not taken up other employment or business. His headquarters will remain in Pimpri, and he cannot leave it without prior permission from senior officials,” said Suryawanshi.

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The PCMC officials said further action would be taken as per the service rules following the departmental inquiry.