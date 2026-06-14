Pimpri-Chinchwad police cancel 15 firearm licences, reject 68 fresh applications

PUNE: In a major action against firearm licence holders, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey on Saturday cancelled the firearm licences of 15 individuals and rejected 68 applications for new licences as part of a stringent review aimed at preventing misuse of weapons. Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner cancelled the firearm licences of 15 individuals and rejected 68 applications for new licences as part of stringent review aimed at preventing misuse of weapons. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the commissionerate, the action was taken following a comprehensive scrutiny of existing licence holders and fresh applicants.

Five licence holders — Mayur Kaluram Bhoir (30) of Hinjawadi, Subhash Bhikaji Sapkal (70) of New Sangvi, Vijay Namdev Lande (48) of Bhosari, Sahil Rajendra Dhamale (32) of Dehugaon and Shantaram Dattatraya Chavan (41) of Ambethan — were found to have allegedly misused their weapons and were involved in various criminal cases.

Following directions from Choubey, a preliminary inquiry was conducted into these cases. The inquiry reportedly found substance in the allegations against the licence holders, leading to the cancellation of their firearm licences.

In addition, the licences of two individuals were cancelled after they failed to purchase firearms within the prescribed period despite receiving official approval.

The police also revoked the licences of eight other holders due to old age or death. With these actions, the total number of firearm licences cancelled by the commissionerate has reached 15.

Apart from reviewing existing licences, the commissionerate also examined applications seeking fresh firearm licences. During the scrutiny process, police found that 68 applicants did not have sufficient grounds or a genuine requirement for possessing firearms. As a result, all 68 applications were rejected.

Officials said firearm licences would only be granted in cases where applicants demonstrate a legitimate need supported by adequate justification.