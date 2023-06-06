Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest 384 criminals

PUNE: All performing officers and police stations in charge were facilitated by Commissioner Chaubey. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police nabbed 384 wanted criminals in a special drive between February 7 and March 10 this year, police informed in a press briefing on Tuesday. Vinay Kumar Chaubey, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner, initiated a drive to apprehend absconding, wanted and other types of criminals who were on the run.

Accordingly, police arrested 384 perpetrators, including 12 absconding criminals, 204 wanted criminals, 110 arrested by issuing non-bailable warrants, and 58 arrested by acting in accordance with Section 82 of the CRPC act (i.e., Proclamation for person absconding).

Swapna Gore, DCP (crime) at Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “As per instructions given by our seniors, we have conducted a special drive under which we have arrested absconding, wanted criminals who are on the run for a long time. We have also facilitated best performing police stations and officers to encourage them to continue good work in the future as well.’’

All performing officers and police stations in charge were facilitated by Commissioner Chaubey. He indicated that the police would continue to take such actions against people who are either absconding, wanted, or on the run.

