At a time when the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed strict water cuts, a 1,400 mm-diameter water transmission pipeline burst near Aishwarya Banquet Hall in the Shivshrushti area of Ambegaon Pathar on Sunday, sending thousands of litres of drinking water gushing onto the streets.

The pipeline, which carries water from the Vadgaon water treatment plant to Mohammadwadi, ruptured around 2 pm. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO) more less

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The pipeline, which carries water from the Vadgaon water treatment plant to Mohammadwadi, ruptured around 2 pm. The PMC water supply department said pumping into the pipeline was stopped within six minutes of receiving information about the incident, at 2.06 pm.

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“Repair work will be completed by Monday morning,” said a PMC water department officer.

In a statement, the water department said the rupture occurred at a low-lying point in the pipeline, where it is subjected to high pressure. It cited difficult working conditions during the construction of the pipeline joint as a likely contributing factor.

The department said, “The narrow road and the presence of underground water pipelines, electrical cables and sewer lines had restricted access to the site, making it difficult to achieve the required standard of workmanship at the joint.”

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{{^usCountry}} The department also said the work was permitted only between 10 pm and 5 am. Since the trench had to be backfilled and the road reopened to traffic every morning, workers had to excavate the same stretch again the following night to resume work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department also said the work was permitted only between 10 pm and 5 am. Since the trench had to be backfilled and the road reopened to traffic every morning, workers had to excavate the same stretch again the following night to resume work. {{/usCountry}}

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The 23-km-long pipeline has around 3,000 welded joints. The department said hydrostatic testing was conducted on most sections as part of construction quality checks, while ultrasonic testing was used wherever hydrostatic testing was not feasible.

The PMC has initiated repair work at the rupture site and is expected to restore the pipeline.