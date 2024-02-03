PMC admin starts floating tenders ahead of model code of conduct

In accordance with directives from municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, the civic administration is expediting the process of putting out bids and has submitted proposals for approval before the standing committee. Some tenders have already been floated, said officials. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had asked all the department heads last week to plan the tendering and work orders for infrastructure-related projects so as to prevent them from getting stuck in the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (HT FILE)

Kumar had asked all the department heads last week to plan the tendering and work orders for infrastructure-related projects so as to prevent them from getting stuck in the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

He said, “If the administration fails to use the budgetary funds, they will be responsible for stalling development works.”

According to civic officials, the PMC should finish all the tendering work before February 25 this year, as the general elections are expected to be held by April-May this year.

Aam Aadmi Party’s leader Vijay Kumbhar said, “It is wrong practice to float maximum tenders in the last two months of the financial year. For last week, more than 150 tenders were floated for various works. There are chances that some tenders got float for vested interests.”