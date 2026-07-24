PMC approves proposal to start therapy centre for PwDs at Dr Dalvi Hospital

Persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Pune city will soon have access to a wide range of specialised rehabilitation services all under one roof, with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) standing committee on Thursday approving a proposal to set up a comprehensive therapy centre at Dr Dalvi Hospital in Shivajinagar. The proposed charges inclusive of GST will range between ₹200 and ₹1,200 depending on the nature of the therapy or diagnostic service. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The centre will provide 13 specialised services, including paediatric neurology consultation, psychological assessment, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, behavioural therapy, genetic counselling, audiology tests, pure tone audiometry (PTA), special education, therapeutic interventions, brainstem evoked response audiometry (BERA), and electroencephalography (EEG). The proposed charges inclusive of GST will range between ₹200 and ₹1,200 depending on the nature of the therapy or diagnostic service.

According to officials, the centre was proposed by the civic social development department and will provide specialised diagnosis, therapy, rehabilitation and counselling services for children and adults with disabilities.

The civic body has appointed the Lions Club of Poona Eye Foundation to set up and operate this comprehensive therapy centre for PwDs. The proposal will now be placed before the general body for final approval.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said that the project is in its final stage and is expected to improve access to affordable rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities. “The therapy centre will offer comprehensive services under one roof for persons with disabilities. The initiative will help improve access to specialised treatment and rehabilitation facilities, particularly for children referred by PMC schools and hospitals,” he said.

Previously in December 2025, the civic body had invited proposals from experienced voluntary organisations, following administrative approval by the Pune municipal commissioner. Two organisations had responded — the Lions Club of Poona Eye Foundation and the Spherule Foundation. Upon further scrutiny, the administration found that the Lions Club had submitted all the required documents and had had extensive experience in disability care, healthcare, education, rehabilitation and social development. Whereas the Spherule Foundation had not submitted all the mandatory documents and had lacked the required experience in the disability sector. The administration had therefore recommended the Lions Club for the project.

As per the proposal, the private player will also be allowed to start additional therapies in future after the approval of the municipal commissioner, based on recommendations from the civic health department. As per officials, the organisation will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the centre, including housekeeping, maintenance of equipment, and delivery of therapy services at its own cost. Under the proposal, students studying in PMC schools and patients referred by PMC hospitals will pay only 50% of the prescribed charges, while the remaining amount will be borne by the civic body under its disability welfare scheme.